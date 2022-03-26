Vimal Subukude passes away

Aurangabad, March 26: Vimal Duttatray Subukde, a resident of Pahadsinghpura, died of a prolonged illness on Saturday morning. She ...

Aurangabad, March 26:

Vimal Duttatray Subukde, a resident of Pahadsinghpura, died of a prolonged illness on Saturday morning. She was 65 and is survived by three sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

She was the mother of Senator of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Vijay Subukde Patil. Her funeral procession was taken out from the residence at Amod Hills, Pahadsinghpura. Last rites were performed on her at Begumpura.

