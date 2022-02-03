Vimalbai Ubale passes away

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

Vimalbai Baburao Ubale (84), a resident of Paithan Gate passed away due to brief illness on January 30. She was the mother of Dr Milind Ubale, principal of AEVPM Women's College and professor of chemistry, Deogiri College, Dr Sanjay Ubale. She is survived by 4 sons, a daughter, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.