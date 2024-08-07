Vinay Kumar Rathod transferred as new SP of district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s Home Department has transferred Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod as the District Superintendent of Police (SP). On Wednesday evening, 12 IPS officers in the district were transferred, with Rathod being appointed in place of the current SP, Manish Kalwaniya.

Rathod is currently the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Traffic) of Thane city. A native of Hadoli in Loha tehsil of Nanded district, Rathod has served in various districts across the state. After serving as the DCP (Circle 5) in Thane for a few months, he was given charge of the traffic section. Rathod gained state-wide attention after arresting MLA Jitendra Awhad.

Focus on transfers of IPS deputy commissioners

The transfers and promotions of IPS Deputy Commissioners Nitin Bagate and Navneet Kanwat in the city are also pending. Due to Wednesday's transfers, it is expected that a list of additional IPS officer transfers in the state will be released in the next two days. They are likely to be transferred on promotions as SPs, but all eyes are set on which districts they will be transferred to.

Effective tenure of Kalwaniya

Manish Kalwaniya joined as the Superintendent of Police (SP) on April 20, 2022. His tenure in the district, which lasted nearly 28 months, was marked by significant impact. Notably, he implemented free skill training for candidates from rural areas, leading to job opportunities for over 100 unemployed individuals. However, in the recent transfers on Wednesday, it has been stated that separate orders will be issued for the postings of Kalwaniya and other IPS officers Shrikrishna Kokate and Nandkumar Thakur.