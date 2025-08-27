VIP and MLA garlands become a highlight for Ganpati

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Crowds gathered from early morning at City Chowk to buy garlands for Ganpati. Special VIP and MLA garlands were made this year to meet the demand for larger-sized idols purchased by public Ganesh mandals. Merchant Abdul Naseem informed that these garlands were priced between ₹700 and ₹2,000.

Garlands made of real currency

Alongside flower garlands, garlands made from real currency notes were also available in the market for Ganpati. ₹20, ₹50, and ₹100 notes were attractively decorated to create these garlands. These currency garlands became a special attraction for the office-bearers of Ganesh mandals, with prices ranging from ₹500 to ₹10,000 per garland.