VIP visit causes traffic chaos amid heavy rain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city faced significant distress for its residents on Tuesday as heavy rain coincided with the visit of several important leaders, including the union Home Minister, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers and others. Due to VIP protocols, traffic was severely congested, particularly between 5 pm and 8 pm on the road from Seven Hills to Chikalthana, which came to a complete standstill.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Chikalthana Airport at 7 pm. He was accompanied by union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and MLA Chandrashekhar Bawankule. They were welcomed by local ministers, senior officials, and police including Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar, Housing Minister Atul Save, Rajya Sabha member Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Prashant Bamb, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade, Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, District Collector Dilip Swami, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, Special Inspector General of Police (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Range) Virendra Mishra, commissioner of police (CP) Pravin Pawar and superintendent of police (SP) Vinay Kumar Rathod welcomed the guests. Senior BJP leaders were also present but left for the venue just ten minutes before the departure of the Shah’s convoy.

Police and citizens were left soaked in rain for 15 minutes

Due to Z security, only selected senior leaders and administrative officers were allowed entry inside the airport. Shah's convoy exited directly from the interior portion of the airport, and the road to Jalna was cleared ten minutes before the departure of the nearly 42-vehicle convoy. Heavy rain began just as police and two-wheeler riders stationed for security became soaked. Despite this, traffic from Seven Hills to Chikalthana remained paralysed.

Arrival of CM at 8.40 pm

The police department was in complete disarray due to the VIP visits. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar arrived in the city at 5 pm, followed two hours later by Shah, and then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at 8.40 pm. As Shah arrived near MGM, the convoy of senior officials turned back to Chikalthana Airport, resulting in further traffic stoppages for Shinde, causing immense inconvenience to the public.