Viral infections on a rise among children in city

Contaminated water, changing temperature and rise in mosquitoes is leading to rapid spread

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

Due to the change in the weather, a large number of children are suffering from viral diseases in the city. Out of 10 patients coming to the outpatient department 3 to 4 children are getting admitted in 'IPD'. The pediatric wards of private and government hospitals are overcrowded.

The weather in the city has been constantly changing for the past few days. These conditions have led to rise in viral diseases, respiratory disorders, dengue, jaundice and other diseases. Water borne diseases are also rising due to contaminated water. Doctors said that children are reporting a fever between 100 and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Nowadays children come together for school and play causing cross infection. The number of patients visiting the OPD of the pediatric department of the district hospital has doubled in the last few days. Earlier, about 50 pediatric patients were coming daily. Currently, this number has increased to one hundred.

Care must be taken

Currently, patients for fever, cough, dengue and jaundice are coming for treatment. Climate change and contaminated water is increasing the number of children getting sick. Therefore, people must use clean drinking water, use mosquito nets while sleeping and food kept in the open must be avoided, said Dr Prabha Khaire, head of pediatrics department, GMCH.

Do not ignore the symptoms

If there is a fever after two days, the child is dull, their diet is reduced, if there is a rash on the body and the amount of urine is reduced, then medical advice should be sought in time. At present, 3 to 4 out of 10 children who come to the OPD are taking time to get admitted for treatment, said Dr Mandar Deshpande, paediatrician.