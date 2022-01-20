Virtual Sankranti celebration at PSBA School

Makar Sankranti festival marks the day the sun transits into Makara rashi or Capricorn zodiac. It marks end of winter and the beginning of a new harvest season. The PSBA English School organized a special virtual celebration of the festival. Anchors Jayshree Deshmukh and Shraddha Bhalerao narrated the significance of the festival. The students and the head of the Art Department Ajay Manwatkar performed Arghya Poojan. Head of the music department Prajkata Kedare recited shlok. A dance was performed on kite flying. Principal Padma Jawalekar highlighted the gift of "Mother Nature" and urged the students and parents to plant more trees. Administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar said unlimited happiness is the mark of the Indian festivals. She also signified the importance of kite flying. Primary head Aparna Pimple proposed a vote of thanks.