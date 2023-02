Vishnupant Rojekar no more

Aurangabad, July 26:

Vishnupant Digambarrao Rojekar (Jadhav) (83, Hudco N-11, Sudarshannagar) passed away on Monday. His last rites were performed in the Hudco N-11 crematorium. He is survived by two sons Jagdish and Rajesh, daughters-in-law and grand children. He was a retired employee of the municipal corporation.