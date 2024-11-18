Vishwambhar Joshi selected as PA (Gazetted Officer) to HC judge at A’bad bench

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vishwambhar Joshi from Beed, currently working as a stenographer at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has been selected as a Personal Assistant (Group A, Gazetted Officer) to the high court judge at the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Joshi completed his school education at Champavati Vidyalaya, Beed, and college education at Balbhim College, Beed. He has also earned a law degree. He passed all three stages of the PA examination conducted by the Aurangabad Bench, including the skill test and interview, in his first attempt. Joshi’s parents, Sharad Joshi and Shaila Joshi, are retired government employees.