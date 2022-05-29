Visionary, all-round personality: Dr Subhashchandra Rathi

Jintur, May 28: Dr Subhashchandra Rathi, who passed away on May 15, is a source of inspiration for today's youth. His departure caused a great loss in all fields, including journalism, as well as in the political and social spheres.

Rathi had made his mark in the field of journalism. Since 1960s, he had written against injustice. The entire Parbhani district had experienced him as an outspoken speaker and a fearless journalist. He was twice the president of the Zilla Patrakar Sangh. He was instrumental in setting up the office of the Zilla Patrakar Sangh at Parbhani. He also served as the divisional chairman of the accreditation committee. Along with journalism, he also did great work in the field of politics. He worked for the United Socialist Party and the Janata Dal and was also active in the Rashtra Seva Dal. He was greatly influenced by the ideas of George Fernandes and Madhu Dandwate. He twice held the post of vice-president of the Jintur municipal council and vice-chairman of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee. He established Jintur Education Institute.