Visionary leadership essential for state stability

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Former union Minister of State for Cooperation Satyapal Singh stated that the state needs visionary leadership to ensure stability. He emphasized that security is the top priority during a press conference on Saturday.

Satyapal Singh said, “It is beyond my jurisdiction to name the more visionary leader between CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis.” He added, “The central and state governments have strengthened security by reducing naxalism and communal riots, securing borders and recruiting 20,000 police personnel.” He added that Rs 837 crore has been allocated to prevent cybercrime, and 70,000 CCTV cameras have been installed nationwide. Singh stressed that law and order are crucial for attracting investments and called for a Mahayuti government to ensure security. He highlighted key projects like the Samruddhi Expressway, Atal Setu, coastal roads, airports, railway development and educational reforms implemented by the government.

"The slogan "Batenge to Katenge" aims to unite people and doesn't contradict the anti-appeasement stance", he added. While he admitted differences within the Mahayuti alliance, he denied any divisions, emphasizing their commitment to unity. Singh dismissed AIMIM MP Owaisi's claims about women’s safety, stating that AIMIM’s actions align with Congress ideology. He asserted that BJP’s extensive work would benefit them in the elections. The leaders including city president Shirish Boralkar, general secretary Deepak Dhakne and Jalindar Shendge were present at the event.