Vivekanand College students shine in HSC exam result

Aurangabad, June 9:

The students of Vivekanand College excelled in the HSC examinations result that was declared on Wednesday. President of the Education Society Akshay Shisode, vice president Amar Shisode, secretary Shrimantrao Shisode, administrative officer Prabhakar More, Principal Dr Dadarao Shengule and others congratulated the toppers of the college.

The names of some of the faculty-wise toppers of the college are as follows;

Science stream-Pratiksha Hire (92 per cent), Aditi Shisode (91.50 pc), Vinayak Salunke (91.50pc), Sai Aade (91.33 pc), Nikita Paigavhane (91.17 pc), Sakshi Wagh (91.17 pc), Sarthak Kulkarni (90.83 pc), Nishant Kshirsagar (90.33), Tahreen Ansari (90.17 pc), Anushka Borde (90.17 pc), Sarthak Ingle (91), Onkar Dagde (90 pc).

Arts stream-Gayatri Gaikwad (88.17) and Ishwari Pingle (87.67 PC).

Commerce faculty-Yogita Shevale (95 pc), Monica Nirase (93.83), Atharva Andharikar (92.50), Nikita Gavli (91) and Akanksha Madhikar (90.17).