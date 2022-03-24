Vivekanand College teachers get 3 patents

Aurangabad, March 24:

The teachers from Vivekanand college have obtained three patents including two Australian during the last six months for their innovation.

It may be noted that mostly university teachers get patents for their research. Now, college teachers are also not lagging. A team of four teachers of Vivekanand College- Dr Sagar Shirsath, Dr Anil Gaikwad, Dr Devendra Wagare and Dr Bharatratna Gaikwad- have researched that the fighter jets of the defence forces can evade the enemy's radar system with the help of magnetic material which absorbs microwaves. Research has also shown that it is possible to produce a permanent magnet with an inexpensive metal alloy. Their another research on producing new effective chemical combination for TB. They got two Australian and one Indian Governments patents during the last six months.

President of the Education Society Akshay Shisode, vice president Amar Shisode, treasurer Tushar Shisode, secretary Shrimantrao Shisode, joint director Dr Yashod Patil, Prabhakar More and Principal Ramdas Wanare felicitated the teachers.