Volunteers of Dr Dharmadhikari Pratishthan lift 7.5 tons of garbage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Central government had called for an hour-long cleanliness drive on October 1 at 10 am. Accordingly Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, Revdanda (Alibaug, Raigad) conducted a cleanliness drive on various roads of the city on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm. The foundation informed that seven and a half tons of waste was collected.

Responding to the cleanliness drive of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari foundation volunteers picked up garbage from main roads including Mondha Naka to Seven Hill, Kranti Chowk to Mondha Naka, Jalgaon T-point to collector office, Ambedkar Chowk to Jalgaon T Point, Seven hill to Cidco Bus Stand, Baba Petrol Pump to Kranti Chowk, Baba Petrol pump to Mill corner and Mill Corner to Town Hall.

Apart from this, cleanliness drive was also held in Bajajnagar area. In all, 225 local members of the foundation participated in this campaign. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation had made an arrangement of garbage collection vans to pick up the collected garbage. The foundation supplied the items required for cleaning. The foundation also informed that the campaign started at 10 am and ended at 12 pm.