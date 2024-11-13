Vote for Mahayuti to maintain development’s pace: Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Vote for Mahayuti to maintain the pace of development works in Aurangabad East Constituency,” said Atul Save Mahayutti candidate while interacting with the voters on Wednesday.

A Padyatra was organised at Thackeraynagar (Ward no. 81). During this padyatra, Save interacted with the citizens and knew their problems and expectations.

He appealed to people to vote for the Mahayuti to maintain the momentum of development in the constituency. Save said that in the last two and a half years, development works worth thousands of crores of rupees were completed in the Constituency, which started changing the face of the constituency.

“However, this journey of development is still incomplete and more work needs to be done to transform the entire Constituency,” he said.

Rajendra Janjal, Abhijit Deshmukh, Satyabhama Shinde, Bapu Ghadamode, Damu Anna Shinde, Amol More, Sachin Karodee and a large number of office-bearers and citizens participated in the padayatra.