Vote for me to fulfill Rahul Gandhi’s aspiration for PM

Chandrakant Khaire appeals for support to counter BJP in Prime Ministerial aspirations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to counter the BJP's ambitions and support Rahul Gandhi's aspirations for the Prime Ministerial position, Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Chandrakant Khaire rallied Congress functionaries and workers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday.

Speaking at the residence of the city Congress president Sheikh Yusuf, Khaire urged for electoral support, emphasizing the BJP's propensity for aggressive campaigning. During the gathering, Khaire reminisced about old memories while being felicitated by Yusuf. City Congress senior vice president Dr Arun Shirsat highlighted the importance of countering BJP and Shiv Sena's (Shinde) potential threat to the city's cultural harmony, endorsing Khaire as the candidate capable of unifying society.

The event concluded with announcements affirming solidarity with the Congress party and the MVA alliance. Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former corporator Anand Tandulwadikar, former mayor Sudam Sonwane, state women's Congress secretary Meenakshi Deshpande-Borde, Surekha Pankade and others were present.