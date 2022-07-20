Voters registered after given deadline cancelled

Aurangabad, July 20:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has cancelled the voters who were registered after the given deadline.

The elections of various authorities and bodies including Senate, Academic Council, and Board of Studies, will be held in the next few months.

The registration of voters started in the first week of June and its last date was July 11 (midnight) after being given an extension twice.

The link for registration remained open for nine hours even after the deadline inadvertently.

Chief election returning officer and registrar Jaishree Suryavanshi said that the registration of voters after the deadline was cancelled. The administration received 55 hardcopy registration details of such voters while scrutiny of the 15 application forms was completed.