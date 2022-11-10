Voters' registration now four times annually

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The election commission has allowed doing voters’ registration on four occasions in a year on January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1. Against this backdrop, a special drive will be implemented in the district between November 9 and December 8. In 2023, persons completing the age of 18 years can register themselves on the voters’ list on the first of January, April, July, and October, said district collector Astik Kumar Pandey in a press conference on Wednesday. Deputy district collector (election) Dr Bharat Kadam was also present.

Pandey said, presently there are 29,02,119 voters in the district including 15,29,396 men and 13,72,634 women. There are 89 transgender voters. Nine additional registration officers have been appointed to register the voters 18 to 19 years old.

Presently, there are 2,845 polling centres including 861 grampanchayats, where a special gramsabha will be held on November 10. During November 9 and December 8, registration camps will be organised in 310 colleges and university for the registration of student voters. Special camps for disabled persons and women will be held on November 12 and 13. For transgenders, a camp will be organised on November 26. Separate camps will be organised for sex workers and nomadic tribes people on November 27.