Voters to face action if 2 cards found

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Carrying two different voter cards of the same person can be costly. The administration completed the process of exclusion one name of those had two names on the voter list.

Some may have two voter cards. If there is an attempt to vote through them, there is a provision of punishment including a fine as per the law.

It is a crime to use the election at two different places. Those who have two cards will have to cancel one card and remove their name from the list. Those who are from out of the station and have two cards, one from their native place and another from the city, can use anyone of them.

The Election Department said that those whose names are at two places should submit form (07) with the department to remove names from a place.

The Election department name from any one place and also, election card stands to cancel. Voters can also use facilities like the voter ID app or website. The administration took the stand of lodging police complaints against those who have names on two lists.

Those who have their names in the two different lists. It should be cancelled. Out of two cards, one should update the new card and complete the process of cancellation of the card.

(Devendra Katke, Deputy Collection, Election)