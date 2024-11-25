Votes counting data to be maintained for 45 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the counting of votes in nine Assembly Constituencies of the district was completed, all the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were shited to

the godown of Warehouse Corporation in the MIDC area of the railway station on Sunday evening.

These machines have been kept according to the assembly constituency. Sources from the Election Department said the data in these machines is maintained for 45 days. The results of the Assembly elections in the district were declared on November 23.

A total of 7,430 ballot units, 3917 control units, and 4,343 VVPAT units were used for nine Constituencies. A total of 10 per cent of the EVMs were reserved. Voting was conducted on new machines in places where the machines broke down at the last minute.

After the counting process was completed everywhere by 8 pm, the machines were brought back to the strong room and sealed in the presence of election officials.

After counting the votes and sending all the reports to the Election Department, the officials stored the machines in the warehouse. Sources said that EVMs are maintained to ensure that the data is secure in case there are any objections regarding the counting of votes.