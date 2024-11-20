Voting pc decreased in Central Constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The voting percentage in Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency has decreased this time around.

Around 59.31 per cent of voting was recorded. This is less compared to the Assembly elections of 2014 and 2019.

Central Assembly Constituency came into existence in 2009. It recorded 54 per cent voting in the first election. The second election was conducted in 2014 with registering 65 per cent voting. The significance of the election is that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded its candidates for the first time. The AIMIM candidate won the election. The number of voters increased in 2019 while the voting pc was 60. This year's voting pc is less compared to the last two elections.

Box

Voting percentage of past elections

Years----------Total Votes----------Polls Cast---PC

2009---------2,50,536-----1,35,917--------------54.3

2014---------2,86,985-----1,88,469--------------65.7

2019---------3,19,744-----1,93,115--------------60.4