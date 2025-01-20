Waging attacks on police become frequent

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Notorious criminal Shaikh Wahed Shaikh Mohsin (21, Saeeda Colony) waged an attack with a sharp-edged knife on the Crime Branch police squad on Sunday evening. The incident took place in Jatwada. In the scuffle, one police head constable sustained injury due to biting by the accused.

It so happened that PSI (Crime Branch) Pravin Wagh learnt through his informer that Wahed had broken open a shop in Kanchanwadi on Sunday. Hence Wagh led the squad comprising Vijay Nikam, Manohar Gite, Krishna Gayake and Dnyaneshwar Pawar and reached Jatwada in the evening. On spotting Wahed standing near a tea stall, the squad reached near him. The accused immediately took out a sharp-edged weapon beneath his shirt and threw it away in the direction of the squad. Meanwhile, Nikam held his waist from behind. In a bid to free himself, Wahed bit Nikam’s forearm and tried to run away.

The others also tried to hold him, but he was threatening them with the sharp-edged weapon. The police and the accused had a scuffle. Later on, the cops arrested him, while the injured Nikam was admitted for treatment.

Wahed had a sharp knife of 30 cm in length and 3 cm in width. He abused the cops and then threatened them with killing the cops. Meanwhile, it was proved that the mobile in possession of Wahed was from Kanchanwadi theft. A case has been registered against him at Begumpura police station. Assistant PI Sheshrao Khatane is doing further investigation. Wahed is wanted in nine or more cases relating to loot, dacoity, attempt to murder, attack on police etc. His brother is presently cooling his heels in jail in connection with a murder.

Fourth incident of attack on police

On January 2, traffic police were assaulted at the NRB Chowk in Waluj.

On January 6, minors ran towards traffic police at Roplekar Chowk.

On January 17, in broad daylight, a criminal threw a knife at a police officer, threatening him.