Wahegaon youth drowned in Alibaug sea

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a young man from Wahegaon Demani (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tehsil), Avinash Krishna Shinde (25), drowned in the sea water at Alibaug on June 13 (Thursday).

Avinash had been working for a private company in Alandi (Dist. Pune) for the past two years. Since Thursday was a holiday, he and four of his colleagues from the company went for an excursion tour to Alibaug. They entered the sea water for swimming. There was turbulenc in the sea due to the monsoon. Co-incidentally, while they were swimming, a strong wave came, and drowned Avinash. Within moments, he got disappeared from the scene. His friends immediately informed the lifeguards on the shore. The lifeguards entered the sea with life jackets. However, the turbulent sea made it difficult to search for him. After considerable time and relentless efforts, the lifeguards succeeded in finding Avinash. However, by then, he was no more. On Friday, Avinash was cremated in Wahegaon amidst a sorrowful atmosphere. The deceased was unmarried and is survived by his mother and two brothers. According to his uncle Ashosk Shinde, “His father had passed away when all three siblings were young. Despite adverse circumstances, these children struggled and stood on their own feet.”