Wait for a week to get Measles diagnosis report

Reports sent to Mumbai takes 6 to 7 days to arrive

Aurangabad:

Eight suspected measles patients were found in Aurangabad by the health department during a survey. Their samples are being sent to Haffkine laboratory in Mumbai for testing. It will take at least 6 to 7 days for the report to arrive. The waiting time has become a cause of concern for the health department.

After corona and swine flu, the health administration has once again become worried due to measles. Samples of eight suspects from Aurangabad were sent to Mumbai for testing. The situation will be clear once their reports arrive. Vaccination campaign is conducted to control measles. The vaccine is given to children free of charge in government hospitals, yet many are deprived of the vaccine. In the month of October, the health department of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) conducted a search for children who had not received the Measles-Rubella vaccine. It was found that some children had not taken the vaccine. Emphasis was placed on vaccinating them on the spot.

Doses of vitamin A to each suspect

Every suspected measles patient is being given two doses of vitamin A. A list of children who have not been vaccinated is being prepared and vaccinated. Every suspected patient is being treated through a primary health centre, said Dr Paras Mandlecha, health office, AMC.

Symptomatic treatment

Samples of suspected measles patients are being sent to Mumbai. It takes 4 to 5 days to get a report, but necessary measures are taken immediately after a suspected measles patient is detected. Symptoms are treated as needed. Moreover, not every patient has to be admitted to the hospital, said Dr Mujeeb Syed, coordinator, World Health Organization.