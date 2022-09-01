Wait for MSRTC e-buses continues

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 1:

The work of establishing a charging station at Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Aurangabad Divisional Controller Office is in progress. After the work of charging station is completed, electric buses will enter in the city. Hence, the passengers will have wait for some more time for the e-buses.

MSRTC has decided to include the e-buses to its fleet due to the frequent price hike of the diesel. The first electric bus ran on Pune - Nagar Highway on the anniversary of MSRTC. Now, Aurangabad division will get these buses. Presently, around 18 Shivshahi buses are running on Aurangabad - Pune route. The electric buses will run on this route soon. Earlier, it was said that the division will get these buses by August, but the passengers will have to wait for some more time, it seems. The work of electrification of the charging station is going on, said divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar.