Wait for salaries of ZP water supply employees to end

Aurangabad, Feb 10:

Zilla Parishad (ZP) water supply department employees will get the salaries pending since November soon. Special provision for the salaries has been made will be made in the re-planning, informed the accounts and finance department sources.

The funds for the salaries for around 100 employees of the ZP water supply department is not received from the government. As per the directives of the court, the salaries and pension of the retired employees are shouldered by ZP through the cess, for which the administration has to make a provision of Rs 11 crores. Last year, only 30 per cent funds were kept reserved for this purpose and as a result the employees could not get the salaries from November.

The administration has now taken the decision to take back the unspent funds of various department and re-plan the expenditure for the salaries, informed the sources.