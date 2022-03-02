Wait for the right house is over

Inauguration of 'Lokmat Property Show' on Friday

Aurangabad, March 2:

Are you looking for the right house. But aren't finding one. Don’t worry as the wait to get a dream home is now over. Because, the grand home exhibition 'Lokmat Property Show' is starting from March 4. In this three-day exhibition, customers will get multiple options for selecting their dream house.

District collector Sunil Chavan, Municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey, Credai Maharashtra president Pramod Khairnar (elect), President of local Credai branch Nitin Bagadia, Founder president of National Real Estate Development Council Ramesh Nagpal, Director of Bhaishri Ventures Praveen Somani, Makrand Deshpande, Director of 'Shlok Realities' CA Shweta Bharatiya, Navneet Bharatiya, director of Nabhraj Group Rajesh Butole will be present.

The Lokmat Property Show will have stalls of reputed builders in the city. It will contain information about quality housing projects, commercial projects, plots that have been set up in different parts of the city, under construction and upcoming projects. Everyone has a different idea of what your home should look like. Builders build housing projects by anticipating the future needs. The design of each project is different. Most of the housing projects are built according to Vastushastra. After the corona period, many people wanted their own house. They want it in a well-ventilated space, with sunlight, modern kitchen, space for a small temple, and also a separate room for work from home. Many want a terrace garden and safe surroundings. Such expectations are currently being expressed by consumers. Accordingly, the housing project will be presented in the exhibition. With more than a hundred housing projects under one roof, it will be much easier to buy a multi-choice home in your favorite area within your budget. This property show is powered by 'Shlok Realities' and supported by 'Nabhraj Group'.

Home exhibition at Lokmat Bhavan

Home exhibition will be held at Lokmat Bhavan on Jalna Road. The exhibition will be held from March 4-6 from 11 am to 8 pm.

Specialty of the exhibition:

Projects by builders, furnishing, solar, stalls of banks providing vehicle and home loan. For more information one may contact 9850402800.