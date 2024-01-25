Wakf Tribunal in Haj House from Feb 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade, on Thursday, directed to set up Maharashtra Wakf Tribunal in the Haj House from February 5, 2024. Prior to it, the court also ordered appointment of the additional collector as an administrative member as the post is lying vacant in the tribunal.

Adv Javed Deshmukh has filed a petition regarding the vacant posts in the tribunal. In the past hearing, the bench has ordered the principal secretary (Minority Development Department) to submit an explanation if the vacant posts in the tribunal are not filled up within the prescribed period as per the court order.

Besides, the bench also directed the state government to submit an explanation in one week regarding the demand of the chairman of Wakf Tribunal to fill up the vacant posts.

Earlier, one district judge was appointed as the chairman and one Muslim scholar as the member of the tribunal. However, the post of administrative member (of additional collector) was lying vacant. Hence, the functioning of the tribunal has halted.

The next hearing on the petition will be held on February 5. Veteran legal expert Rajendra Deshmukh represented Adv Javed Shaikh, Adv Najam Deshmukh pleaded on behalf of Wakf Board and assistant government pleader Pawan Lakhotiya represented the state government.