Walmi mountain catches fire

Aurangabad

The mountain in Water and Land Management Institute (Walmi) area caught fire on Sunday. It is the second fire incident in past fortnight.

Earlier, fire broke on Walmi mountain on January 30. Now, the fire incident was reported on Sunday afternoon. On receiving the information, the forest employees and environmentalists took strenuous efforts to extinguish the fire and brought the fire under control. However, the fire broke again in the evening and spread rapidly. The fire tenders were called and the work of extinguishing the fire continued till late night.