Waluj land seizure case filed

A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station against the main accused, Parmeshwar Nazarakar and 18 others for allegedly threatening and attempting to seize a plot of land that was mortgaged to a bank.

The plot of Parmeshwar , located in the Waluj industrial area at K-218/2, was mortgaged to Bank of Baroda after securing a loan. When the loan remained unpaid, the bank seized the property with police protection. Following the legal process, the plot was sold to Kamalkumar Kothari (Ulkanagari, Garkheda) for Rs 1.50 crore.

A group of men and women arrived at the plot in four cars (bearing registration numbers MH-43 - BK-3391, MH-20 - GV-7807, MH-14 - AV-2956, and MH-09 - DA-6449) intending to take possession of the property on November 21. They entered the plot and allegedly threatened the security guard, Taher Khan. The guard immediately informed the owner, Kothari, who rushed to the scene. Upon his arrival, Nazarakar and the group reportedly intimidated Kothari, demanding he vacate the premises. Fearful for their safety, Kothari lodged a complaint late Tuesday night against accused Nazrkar with 18-20 others at the MIDC Waluj police station. The complaint states that the accused not only threatened Kothari and the security guard but also took away welding machines, rods, iron angles, pipes, metal meshes, cement bags and other materials worth approximately Rs 2.45 lakh. The case is under investigation under the supervision of PI Krishna Shinde.