War Room calls for health updates of patients under home isolation

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

The city is witnessing a rise in the Covid patients during the third wave. However, they are asymptomatics. As a result, a majority of the patients are allowed to undergo treatment in home isolation. Hence the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has established a War Room to know their health status through phone calls during the treatment period. The patients are told to contact them if there are any health complications and emerge a need to shift them in the

hospitals.

Today's status

At present there are 1139 active patients in the city. Of which, 923 are undergoing treatment in home isolation and remaining 216 are undergoing treatment in various private hospitals. On Tuesday, 285 patients were detected as positives in the city, out of which, 238 preferred home isolation for the treatment. The AMC is permitting them on condition that they will be staying in separate room, will stay away from family members in house during the isolation period, etc. They were asymptomatic, but have been detected as positives.

Daily two callsfrom War Room

The War Room has been established on AMC headquarters. The AMC school teachers and health personnel are given the responsibility to make phone calls, twice a day, to patients undergoing treatment at homes. They had to inquire about their status and any complaints relating to the health. Presently, the 500 calls are being made from the War Room daily, it is learnt.

Acknowledgement of service

The patients hailing from Garkheda, Mukundwadi, Hudco and other areas acknowledged that the AMC health personnel used to call them regularly to inquire their health, any problems we were suffering, twice a day. We are also told to intimate them immediately if there is any health complication. We are glad that the civic administration is taking care of the patients, atleast.

Precautions for patients under home isolation

The AMC health officers informed that the patients should regularly take the medicines as prescribed by their private doctor. They should take it on time and stay isolated in one room for 5-7 days. They should avoid contact with the family members staying in the house during the isolation period. If they face any health issue or complications then immediately alert to the AMC for immediate action to protect their health.