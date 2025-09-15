Warudi village hit by torrential rain

Farmers' dreams washed away

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Warudi village in Paithan tehsil has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past three days, with more than 150 mm of rain recorded on Sunday alone.

As a result, crops over 578 hectares in the surrounding area have been affected. Water has accumulated above knee level in many fields, leading to crop rot and destruction. Around 270 hectares have suffered 80% to 100% crop damage. Talathi Kunal Jadhav has started surveying the damage, but the assessments had to be paused due to renewed heavy rains on Monday.

Warudi, which has a population of about 2,500, saw cloudburst-like rainfall for the first time ever. Many villagers live directly on their farmland, and the continuous rainfall over the past three days has caused them severe hardship.

A local stream along the Pathalgaon-Diyanatpur road overflowed, cutting off access between the two villages for 12 hours.