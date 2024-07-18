Wasim Chikna stayed in city for 3 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waspi Mohammed alias Wasim Chikna (36) who is a prime suspect in the firing at actor Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, has grown up in Mumbra.

He has friends and relatives in the city as he was born in Rauza Baugh. He completed his education at a local school in the city. Wasim who is addicted lives in Mumbra and visits here time and again

As police were after him in Mumbai, he stayed in the city from 2015 to 17. He was in touch of the police through his friends. He was a police informer in some cases. On the basis of his tip, the then policemen working in Satara and Cantonment Police Stations had arrested those who were doing weapons smuggling at that time. So, he became a trusted informer of the police.

Firing was done at Salaman’s house in April. In the preliminary enquiry, Mumbai police arrested Sonu Subhash Chandar and Anuj Thapan who supplied weapons and bullets to attackers. Later, six members of the Bishnoi gang were arrested as suspects.

During the probe, it was revealed that the gang member did a recce of the famous farmhouse of Panvel along with the residence of Salman Khan. The names of the arrested accused are Dhananjay Singh Topsingh, Ajay Kashyam, Gaurav Bhatiya, Ilyas Naqvi, and Zeeshan Khan. The Marathwada connection of Waseem was revealed during their enquiry.

Panvel police claimed that Wasim was in contact with the international Bishnoi gang which was involved in serious crimes like extortion and murder. City police are worried about the international gang members' connection in Marathwada. Police are collecting information on those youths in the city who came in contact with Wasim.

Earlier, NIA expressed the possibility of 43 members of the Bishnoi gang staying in Nanded. Imran Mehndi ran a gang in a similar style in 2010-13. It was also proved time and again that the city has a network of ISIS. So, it is a matter of concern over the name of the region surfaced in connection with terrorism and gangsters.