Water cuts for industries will discourage further investments

Marathwada Jalsamruddhi Pratishthan says there is enough water for combined demands

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Jalsamruddhi Pratishthan (MJSP) has voiced its strong opposition to potential water supply cuts impacting industries located within the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) region.

The MJSP, led by president Dr Shankarao Nagre, vice president Anil Patil, and secretary Ramakant Pulkundwar, submitted a memorandum to the district collector on Monday, outlining their concerns. Similar statements were presented to the divisional commissioner and chief engineer of Command Area Development Authority (CADA).

The MJSP argues that current water levels at the Jayakwadi Dam are sufficient to meet both drinking water needs and industrial requirements. This prediction is based on the expectation of an early monsoon bringing rainfall as early as June. Industrial estates in the district will require 90 MLD i.e. 0.34 TMC of water.

The available water surpasses the combined demands of potable water consumption and industrial use. This would ensure sufficient usable water reserves in the dam by June 30. The memorandum further emphasize that industries play a major role in the regional economy. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has over 4,500 small and large-scale industries, employing a significant portion of the local workforce. Dr Nagre warns that water restrictions would have severe consequences for existing industries and could discourage future investment.