Water issue to flare up in Municipal Corporation polls again

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Water issue of the city is going to be the biggest serious point in the ensuing elections of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

It may be noted that the Supreme Court issued orders to conduct the Municipal Corporation elections in four months. Due to this, a wave of joy has spread among the aspirants of all political parties. Keeping in mind the possible elections, it is certain that the water issue in the city will become serious once again. There appears to be a tough fight between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Local leaders have started talking that they would fight all the seats.

The city has been facing a water problem for the last two decades. Political leaders and CSMC officers had given false assurances that there would be abundant water from Jayakwadi this summer. Even though the summer is over, no additional water was brought to the city. It is currently being claimed that an additional 50 MLD of water will be available by the end of June. If elections are held before or after Diwali, there will be a war of accusations and counter-accusations on the water issue.

Govt put burden on CSMC

The development of the city is at a standstill. The State Government has put a debt burden of Rs 822 crore on the civic body for the new water supply scheme. This CSMC will go bankrupt. The city gets water every 12 days while elections will be contested on issues such as the Safari Park, Balasaheb Thackeray memorial etc.

(Raju Vaidya, Mahanagar, UBT Sena).

We’ll contest polls on works done

When party chief Eknath Shinde was the Chief Minister, the city was renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Crores of funds were given for a pothole-free city. Not only this, a loan of Rs 822 crore was given to the Municipal Corporation to resolve the water issue. We will contest the upcoming election on the various works we have done. There will be an alliance with the BJP to stop MIM.

(Rajendra Janjal, District Chief Shinde Sena)

Water supply to be ensured

When the Municipal elections are held, the issue of the city water supply will be on the agenda. Our efforts are underway to ensure a smooth water supply.

(Shirish Boralkar, president, BJP-City District).

No water, no tax

Among other issues, the problem of water will be the main point in the municipal elections. Congress is going to take a clear stand that 'no water, no tax'. People know Shiv Sena and the BJP very well. Therefore, they will not vote for them. People will stand behind Congress.

(Shaikh Yusuf, City-president, Congress)