Water released from Jayakwadi for a month now

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Water is being released from the Jayakwadi since July 26 until now. During this period, doors were closed only for five days. Presently, 4 doors of Jayakwadi are open and 3,400 cusec water is being released from it.

This year, it has been registered that the doors of the Jayakwadi dam were opened during July and August. From June 1, 76 TMC water flowed in the dam. On August, 10 doors were closed by 0.5 foot and were completely closed on August 3.

By July 31, 9,432 cusec water was released. After that 5,781 cusec water release was continued.

On August 8, water was released from 10 doors. Presently, 3 doors are opened.

Presently, the water storage in the dam is 98.29 per cent.The water level is 1521 feet. The total capacity of the dam is to store 102 TMC water. At present, 3,396 cusec water is flowing in the dam and the same amount is being released.