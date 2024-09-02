Water storage increasing big dams of M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water level is increasing day by day in big reservoirs of Marathwada region with heavy rainfall. Majalgaon dam which was dry until last week, has five per cent storage on Monday.

The dam-wise storage is as follows:

Dam-----Storage (in MCM) ---per cent

Jayakwadi----1922.14-- 88.54

Nimna Dhudhna-- 179.030--73.92

Yeldari----------438.519-- 54.15

Siddheshwar--- 74.06--91.48

Majalgaon------15.60--5

Manjra---------83.87--47.39

Painganga------800.87--83.07

Manar----------138.21-- 100.00

Nimna Terana----35.65 -- 39.08

Vishnupuri------- 68.36--84.61

Sina Kolegaon--12.98--14.53