Water storage increasing big dams of M’wada
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 2, 2024 09:00 PM2024-09-02T21:00:03+5:302024-09-02T21:00:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water level is increasing day by day in big reservoirs of Marathwada region with heavy rainfall. Majalgaon dam which was dry until last week, has five per cent storage on Monday.
Today’s water storage status of these dams is as follows;
The dam-wise storage is as follows:
Dam-----Storage (in MCM) ---per cent
Jayakwadi----1922.14-- 88.54
Nimna Dhudhna-- 179.030--73.92
Yeldari----------438.519-- 54.15
Siddheshwar--- 74.06--91.48
Majalgaon------15.60--5
Manjra---------83.87--47.39
Painganga------800.87--83.07
Manar----------138.21-- 100.00
Nimna Terana----35.65 -- 39.08
Vishnupuri------- 68.36--84.61
Sina Kolegaon--12.98--14.53