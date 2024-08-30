Water storage of big dams of M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The storage of big water reservoirs located in the different parts of Marathwada on Friday are as follows;

Dam name--------storage in MCM-----per cent

Jayakwadi------1701.712-------78.39

Nimna Dudhna--58.01 -------23.95

Yeldari-----------333.18-------41.14

Siddheshwar-----63.06--------77.89

Majalgaon---------00---------- 00

Manjra-----------69.06--------39

Painganga-------638.03------66.18

Manar-----------138.21--------100

Nimna Terana----31.10 ------34.09

Vishnupuri--------78.46-------97.12

Seena Kolegaon-8.10--------9.7