Water storage of big dams of M’wada
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 30, 2024 08:05 PM2024-08-30T20:05:02+5:302024-08-30T20:05:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The storage of big water reservoirs located in the different parts of Marathwada on Friday are as follows;
Dam name--------storage in MCM-----per cent
Jayakwadi------1701.712-------78.39
Nimna Dudhna--58.01 -------23.95
Yeldari-----------333.18-------41.14
Siddheshwar-----63.06--------77.89
Majalgaon---------00---------- 00
Manjra-----------69.06--------39
Painganga-------638.03------66.18
Manar-----------138.21--------100
Nimna Terana----31.10 ------34.09
Vishnupuri--------78.46-------97.12
Seena Kolegaon-8.10--------9.7