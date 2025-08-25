Water supply boost brings relief, but questions remain

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The arrival of an additional 26 MLD of water through a new 900-mm pipeline has sparked relief among citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, doubts linger over whether the claims of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will translate into reality. The ₹200-crore project has been implemented by MJP, while the responsibility of supply management rests with CSMC.

Residents have demanded clarity from both agencies, seeking an explanation of how exactly the additional supply will benefit citizens and how many households will gain from it.

At present, the city draws 145–150 MLD of water through two older schemes (700-mm and 1400-mm pipelines). With the new 26 MLD, the supply should reach 171 MLD. However, due to trial operations, the actual supply stands at around 165 MLD.

CSMC executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande explained, “ The water is lifted from Jayakwadi Dam via the 900-mm pipeline and taken to Dhorkin and Pharola. After treatment at Pharola, it is supplied to Nakshatrawadi, where it is stored in two Master Balancing Reservoirs (MBRs) of 10 MLD and 5 MLD capacity near Kanchanwadi. From there, it is released to the city’s elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) along with supply from the older pipelines.”

Dhande added, “Our immediate target is to reduce the water supply gap by 1–2 days in areas currently receiving water once every 10 days, such as Chikalthana, Vishwabharati Colony, and Hanuman Tekdi. In the next phase, we will focus on areas receiving water once in 7–8 days. By December-end, with the commissioning of the 2500-mm pipeline scheme, we expect the city to receive at least 200 MLD.” He, however, refrained from confirming whether the full 26 MLD is currently being lifted.

Reliable sources indicate that the new supply is not operating at full capacity. “The lifting is being done in phases, with motor pumps operated at intervals to prevent damage to the new treatment plant at Pharola. At present, CSMC is receiving only 15–20 MLD from the new scheme, keeping the overall supply at about 165 MLD,” a source revealed.

The city has around three lakh water connections, of which over 1.25 lakh are legal, while the rest remain untaxed.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach MJP chief engineer Manisha Palande and her subordinate Charbe for comment were unsuccessful, leaving the issue of less-than-promised water supply unaddressed.