Water supply on gap of four days prolongs by one month

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 28:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today hoped that the city will be getting water in their taps on the gap of four days (instead of the present five days gap) after July.

“Every year, the citizens face severe water shortage during the summer. Hence to alleviate water scarcity, a 42-point programme is being implemented for the last three months. The majority of the works proposed under the programme are in the last leg and hope to get completed by the end of July. Accordingly, we will be able to reduce the gap in water supply by at least one day (from five to four) after completion of the task,” said the administrator.

As reported earlier, after the chief minister took interest in resolving the water problem of the city, the 42-point programme was undertaken to improve the existing water supply scheme, under the guidance of the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrakar, district collector Sunil Chavan and AMC administrator A K Pandey. The programme includes increasing water lifting capacity from Jayakwadi Dam and Harsul Tank.

Of all the proposed works, some of them had been completed. As a result, the water lifting capacity has been increased by 10 to 12 MLD through the above two resources. It may be noted that the 42-point programme was designed to increase lifting of water capacity by 20 MLD, apart from the daily water-lifting schedule. Meanwhile, the authorities have increased the lifting of 6-7 MLD water from Harsul Tank and efforts are underway to increase the lifting capacity of 12 MLD water from Jayakwadi Dam. So far, the civic officials could increase the lifting of 5 MLD of water and efforts are underway to achieve the aim. It is hoped that the AMC will replace damaged pumps and valves in a month. Accordingly, the civic chief will review the progress on July 30.

A pilot project in Cidco-Hudco

Pandey underlined that the AMC will undertake a pilot project of supplying water to Cidco-Hudco areas in a gap of four days.

“ Earlier, less than 5 MLD of water was lifted from the Harsul Tank. As a result, 3 MLD water from Cidco ESR was provided to the dependent areas on the tank water. We have increased the lifting capacity and if it reaches 15 MLD of water then the supply of 3 MLD water from Cidco ESR will be discontinued and it will be diverted to the Cidco-Hudco areas. Accordingly, we would be able to supply water on the gap of four days to them,” stressed Pandey.