Water supply paralyses in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 26:

The city water distribution system continues to face hurdles every other day. On Thursday morning, a leakage emerged in the valve in water supplying pipeline on Railway Station Road, while on the same evening a T-Point fixed on the pipelines got burst in T V Centre area.

It was a tough day for AMC’s water supply officials. They have to crack hardnuts in identifying the leakage on Railway Station Road today. “The water supply officials sealed the leakage in valve fixed on pipeline after a long struggle.

Later on, the T-Point fixed on the pipelines in T V Centre started to leak. The AMC officials repaired it, but it bursted during the testing. Hence the water supply got paralysed,” said

the head of water supply section at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Hemant Kolhe adding that the affected areas in the T V Centre will be supplied water on Friday.

AMRUT 2.0 Scheme

The AMC administration has geared up to prepare the new water supply scheme proposal for the city and sewage pipeline proposal for Satara-Deolai and submit under the Central Government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0 Scheme).

However, the government has laid a condition that the funds will be allocated after reviewing the performance and ranking of the city in Cleanliness Survey.

It may be noted that the state government has approved the new water supply scheme of Rs 1680 crore. Out of which, the civil works of valuing Rs 1308 crore is underway.

Meanwhile, the AMC has focussed on identifying the water leakages and detected hurdles causing hindrance in the city water distribution system.

There are nine zones in the city. Hence the AMC administrator has appointed a guardian officer in each zone to find a solution to the prevailing water scarcity in respective zones. Meanwhile, the civic administration has claimed that the water supply from the overhead tanks at Cidco N-5 and N-7 have been streamlined.

The municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha is the guardian officer of Cidco (comprising 14 wards). The civic administration has applauded him and his team’s performance.

Meanwhile, the guardian office has recommended to demolish the overhead tanks at Naregaon and Brijwadi. They underlined that they are in dilapidated condition and could collapse at any moment during monsoon.