Water treatment capacity to manifold in future

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Here is good news for the citizens as the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) which is presently treating a quantity of 13.50 crores litres of water daily will increase the capacity to 40 crore litres daily in the future.

The new water supply scheme has proposed major upgrades in the water treatment process. The CSMC will be contributing a share of Rs 822 crore in the new water supply scheme of Rs 2740 crore. The cash-strapped CSMC will be getting a soft loan from the state government to complete the project.

The contractor is constructing six big water treatment plants at the base of hills in Nakshatrawadi. There will be 80 filter beds in them. Presently, the work of 30 filter beds has been completed. Hence after completion of the task, the treatment of 392 MLD of water (40 crore litres) will be done daily. This purified water will be supplied to the city through six different pipelines. Hence the claim is being made that the city will get water daily in their taps. Presently, the water treatment plant at Pharola treats between 130-135 MLD of water (which is 13.50 crore litres).

It is learnt that after treatment, it will be stored in the giant-sized sumps (built beneath the surface land) at Nakshatrawadi. Later on, the water will be lifted through electric motor pumps and stored in the master balancing reservoirs (MBRs) built on the top of the hill. Through gravitational force, the water will be supplied to the citizens till their doorstep.

It is learnt that to lift the water from sumps to the MBRs, five pumps of 1270 HP capacity each and five pumps of 900 HP capacity each will be utilised in the lifting process.