“We create the green cover, we don’t remove it”

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Indian Paper and Pulp Technical Association (IPPTA) will hold a conference in the city on Sunday and Monday to share the latest technology and innovations in the paper industry with local businesses, announced President Pawan Khetan in a press conference.

This is the first time Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is hosting the IPPTA Zonal Seminar—II 2024. In India, 46 percent of paper is produced using recycled paper. The industry also employs around 2 lakh people. Pawan Khaitan emphasized, “Most of the wood is used in the packaging industry, with nearly 65% being utilized there.” M.K. Goyal explained, “More than 80% of wood is burned, and only a small amount is used in the paper industry. Most paper is made from recycled paper, while the rest is made from pulp. The residuals come from trees that have reached their fixed age. The myth surrounding this must be cleared among the people.”

During the seminar, experts from across India and abroad will guide discussions on creating various grades of paper to meet the growing demand in the packaging industry. IPPTA office-bearers, including president Pawan Khaitan, vp S.V.R. Krishnan, honarary secretary general M.K. Goyal and others were present at the event.