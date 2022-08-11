Weapons exhibition held by city police

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Students of various schools visit the exhibition

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The city police organized an exhibition of weapons for school students at Vanjari Bhawan in Cidco N-4 area on Wednesday. Commissioner of Police Dr Nikhil Gupta inaugurated the expo.

Students of various schools visited the exhibition. The enthusiastic kids asked several questions regarding the weapons to the officials without any hesitation. The exhibition presented information about various weapons, uniforms, police formations, cyber fraud, online fraud, social media, mobile dangers, traffic rules, women safety, Damini squad, bomb detection and destruction squad and emergency helpline number. Vanjari Bhavan trust president and former divisional commissioner Bhaskar Munde, Deputy commissioner of police Aparna Gite, Deepak Girhe, Bhavan secretary Kanchan Chate, Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, Pundaliknagar station PI Dilip Gangurde and other officials were present on the occasion.

Visit by 3000 students

PI Aghav informed that more than 3,000 students from 6 municipal and 17 private schools of the city visited the exhibition throughout the day.