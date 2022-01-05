Wear facemasks while riding or driving to avoid action by RTO - 1,875 vehicles blacklisted in the last couple of weeks

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

The Road Transport Office (RTO) has blacklisted 1,875 vehicles (two-wheelers and four-wheelers) as their owners were either riding or driving them, without wearing facemasks, in the last two weeks.

It may be noted that sensing the danger of the possible third wave, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) health action deployed squads at various important circles and squares to take photographs of vehicle-owners driving or riding their vehicles without wearing facemasks since the third week of December. These photos were sent to the RTO office for action through email. Later on, the RTO serves e-challan (of Rs 500) to the vehicle-owner flaunting Covid-norms. " If he does not pay the fine amount, then he will not be allowed to sell his vehicle, pay vehicle tax, draw PUC, insurance and obtain fitness certificates. If the violator fails to deposit the fine (mentioned in e-challan), then the RTO blacklist his vehicle. Hence, the office has blacklisted 1,875 vehicles, so far," said the RTO Sanjay Metrewar.

The vehicles will remain blacklisted till the owner does not pay the fine amount, said the sources.