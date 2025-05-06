Wearing jewellery prohibited in medical exams

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) prohibited wearing jewellery during the medical courses examinations. The university also implemented a dress code for the candidates.

Dean of Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) Dr Maya Indurkar said that wearing jewellery is prohibited for examinations, but wearing of mangalsutra is allowed, so no one was forced to remove the mangalsutra.

It may be noted that a student made a complaint to a public representative that she was made to remove her mangalsutra before the examination. The public representative was told that this incident happened in the GDCH. Dr Indurkar inquired into this matter.

“As per the instructions of the university, the examinees were informed about the things that needed to be followed before the examinations. The candidates removed their ornaments on their own. There is no argument between the examination centre officials and the examinees regarding the removal of the mangalsutra,” she said.

Dress code for exam

--As per the rules, it is mandatory for students to wear half-sleeved, small buttoned shirts or T-shirts (no embroidered or big buttons) and full pants.

--Full-sleeved shirts are not allowed.

--No jewellery like rings, chains will be allowed.

--Watches, mobiles or any electronic devices cannot be brought into the centre.

--For female students, wearing sarees or salwar-kameez will be allowed. Jeans will not be allowed.