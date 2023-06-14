Web intra-saccular device procedure performed in Care Ciigma

A web intra-saccular device placement for a large basilar top aneurysm procedure was performed on a patient at Care Ciigma Hospital here recently.

The procedure was performed on a 55-year-old man, who had severe headaches and was diagnosed with subarachnoid hemorrhage. A large basilar top aneurysm was revealed in him after the evaluation.

Neurologists Dr Vishal Gaikwad, Dr Anand Soni, Dr Madhusudan Tapdiya and Dr Sagar Oak performed the procedure.

Chief managing director Dr Unmesh Takalkar said ‘Intra-saccular device placement heralds a new era in vascular medicine. Cutting-edge procedure showcased by the consultant neurologists, poised to transform aneurysm care at affordable charges.