Webinar on duties of principal employer on Dec 12

Aurangabad:

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) intends to create awareness on the topic of duties of principal employer as provided under the EPF and MP Act-1952. Accordingly a webinar has been scheduled on December 12 at 3 pm. All the employers and their representative bodies are requested to attend said webinar on webex website or application using meeting code: 26405374339 and password: 12345. The employees who are eligible but have not been allowed PF/Pension benefits under the Act by the principal employer or contractor may also join and furnish their employment details for necessary action by the EPF office, said regional PF commissioner-II Ramesh Kumar.