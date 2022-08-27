Webinar on ‘Innovation & Entrepreneurship’ held

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The city chapter of the Computer Society of India (CSI) and the city centre of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) jointly organised a one-day national webinar on ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ recently.

Advisor of IIBM Group (Patna) Prof A K Nayak presided over while Utkal University of Culture (Odisha) Prof Byomkesh Tripathy was the chief guest.

Founder and mentor-in-chief of 3i Zone Pradeep Rathi and co-founder of Key Venture Nidhi Saraf delivered the keynote address.

IETE Governing Council member Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh and convener Dr Ulhas Shinde were also present. Earlier, Dr Smita Kasar welcomed the dignitaries who guided more than 500 teachers, researchers, industry personnel and students on innovation and entrepreneurship, the need for the all-round development of the country and key elements for success in the industrial field. The participants were sent certificates through email.