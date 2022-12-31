'Welcome 23' musical concert today

Aurangabad: The young artistes of the city have organised a musical programme for the music lovers on the first day of new year. A musical concert ‘Welcome 23’ will be presented on behalf of the Swar Pratham on January 1 at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha at 7.30 pm.

Singers Atul Dive, Vaishali Kurtadikar and guitarist Sriraj Kulkarni will present various Hindi and Marathi songs. Deepak Pawar, Shruti Kulkarni, Prathamesh Mahajan, Nandini Mahajan will accompany them on instruments. The programme is open to all and the organisers have appealed to the citizens to be present for the programme.